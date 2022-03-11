.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes: Local official

  • Font
A woman walks by apartment building damaged after shelling the day before in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 8, 2022. (AFP)
A woman walks by apartment building damaged after shelling the day before in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 8, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Home for disabled near Kharkiv hit by Russian strikes: Local official

AFP

Published: Updated:

A care home for disabled people near Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine was hit by Russian airstrikes, a local official said Friday, without confirming casualty figures.

“The enemy today hit a specialized establishment for disabled people near Oskil,” regional official Oleg Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There were 330 people in the building at the time of the attack, he said, including 10 who required wheelchairs and 50 with reduced mobility.

He added that 63 had since been evacuated, without giving details on the others.

“The Russians have again carried out a brutal attack against civilians,” said Sinegubov. “It is a war crime against civilians.”

Read more:

At least 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine after Russia war: United Nations

Putin says volunteers welcome to help fight against Ukrainian forces

No progress on ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia talks: Ukraine FM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More