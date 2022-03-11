India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan

India said on Friday it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan because of a “technical malfunction” during routine maintenance.

“On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile,” the government said in a statement.

Advertisement

“It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Pakistan’s military on Thursday said an unidentified high-altitude supersonic object originating in India had crashed in Pakistani territory, in an incident endangering civilian passenger flights, and New Delhi should provide an explanation.

The two nuclear-armed neighbors have fought three wars and have engaged in numerous military clashes, most recently in 2019 which saw the air forces of the two engage in combat.

“The flight path of this object endangered many national and international passenger flights both in Indian and Pakistani airspace as well as human life and property of ground,” Babar said.

A Pakistan air force official at the press conference said the object was being analyzed forensically and initial studies suggested it was a surface-to-surface supersonic missile, but was unarmed.

He said it travelled at an altitude of 40,000 feet, at Mach 3, and flew 124 km (77 miles) in Pakistani airspace before crashing.

Read more:

Pakistan seeks answers from India after crash of mystery flying object

Indian capital’s anti-corruption party gets election boost to take on PM Modi party

Global food crisis grows as spiraling prices spark export bans amid Ukraine war