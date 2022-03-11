Russia promised to respond in few days on Iran guarantees: EU senior official

Russia has promised to respond in a few days over the question of the guarantees it has asked for in the Iran nuclear talks, a senior EU official said, adding that there were still some technical issues to be ironed out between the US and Iran.

“They are thinking about that reaction and in the meantime, we cannot advance,” the official said after Moscow had been told that its demands for economic guarantees would not be accepted.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It has said it will respond in a question of days. We cannot continue like this.”

The official added that Washington and Tehran still had technical issues that needed to be resolved before finalizing a deal to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, but did not foresee huge problems. They were related to how sanctions would be lifted rather than which sanctions.

Read more:

External factors force pause in Iran nuclear talks: EU’s Borrell

Iran says lack of US decision on nuclear deal complicates talks

Iran nuclear talks stumble over unresolved Russia demands