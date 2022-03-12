.
Belarus denies plans to join Russia’s invasion but is ‘rotating’ troops at border

This handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry on February 4, 2022 shows tanks on a snow-covered field during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State's Response Force, at a firing range in Belarus. (Photo by Handout / Russian Defence Ministry / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO/ RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO/ RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
This handout video grab released by the Russian Defense Ministry on February 4, 2022 shows tanks on a snow-covered field during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State’s Response Force, at a firing range in Belarus. (Handout/Russian Defense Ministry /AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Belarus has no plans to join the Russian invasion of Ukraine but is sending five battalion tactical groups (BTGs) to its border on rotation to replace forces already stationed there, its Chief of General Staff Viktor Gulevich said on Saturday.

A top Ukrainian security official on Friday warned Belarus not to send troops to Ukraine, saying Ukraine was showing restraint towards Belarus despite the country being used as a launchpad for Russian planes.

“I want to underline that the transfer of troops is in no way connected with (any) preparation, and especially not with the participation of Belarusian soldiers in the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine,” Gulevich said.

