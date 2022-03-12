In Macron, Scholz call, Putin showed not ready to end Ukraine war: Elysee

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not show a willingness to end a war with Ukraine during a call on Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a French presidency official said.

The French and German leaders reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine as a condition for full negotiations, the official said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said that heavy shelling and threats of Russian air attacks were endangering attempted evacuations of desperate civilians from encircled towns and cities elsewhere.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was sending in new troops after Ukrainian forces had put 31 of its battalion tactical groups out of action in what he called Russia’s largest army losses in decades.

He said 500-600 Russian troops had surrendered on Friday alone and that about 1,300 Ukrainian troops had been killed since the conflict began. It was not possible to verify his statements.

Read more:

Russia kidnaps mayor of Ukraine city violating international law: President Zelenskyy

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed since Russian invasion: Zelenskyy

Putin slams ‘flagrant’ violation of international humanitarian law by Ukraine forces