Italy freezes another Russian oligarch’s yacht over Ukraine war
Italian authorities said Saturday they had “frozen” a 530-million-euro ($580-million) yacht linked to Russian oligarch Andrei Melnichenko, who has been sanctioned by the EU over the Ukraine war.
The “SY A”, located in the northeast port of Trieste, is said to be the largest private sailing-assisted motor yacht in the world.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Italy’s financial crimes police said it had been found to be “indirectly attributable, through a company based in Bermuda, to Andrei Melnichenko.”
The multi-billionaire coal-and-fertilizer magnate was named earlier this week on a European Union blacklist, subject to an assets freeze and visa ban.
Earlier this month, Italy seized Russian oligarch assets worth around 140 million euros, including the 65-million-euro “Lady M Yacht” belonging to metals magnate Alexei Mordashov.
Read more:
UK newspaper Baron Lebedev denies being ‘some agent of Russia’
EU agrees sanctions on 14 oligarchs, blocks transactions with Belarus central bank
Explainer: How headwinds from sanctions on Russia are battering global aviation
-
Israel, Ukraine deny report PM Bennett recommended yielding to Russia’s demandsA top Ukrainian adviser and an Israeli official on Saturday pushed back against a media report suggesting Israel tried to nudge Ukraine into caving to ... World News
-
Ukraine says Russia fired at Belarus from Ukrainian airspace to drag it into warUkraine’s armed forces said Russian aircraft fired at a Belarusian settlement near the border with Ukraine from Ukrainian air space on Friday to try ... World News
-
Putin sees some ‘positive shifts’ in Russia-Ukraine talksRussian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that there were some “positive shifts” in talks between Russia and Ukraine, two weeks into Moscow’s ... World News
-
Ukraine crisis shows Europe no longer feels inferior to US military hegemonyEurope did not need Vladimir Putin’s unexpected war on Ukraine to realize its dependence on the United States in its security matters.It reminds me of ... Opinion