Man shot dead after attacking police with knife in Marseille

French police officers stand next to the body of an unidentified man (L) who attempted to stab French municipal police officers, outside the city hall in Marseille, southern France, on March 12, 2022. (AFP)
French police officers stand next to the body of an unidentified man (L) who attempted to stab French municipal police officers, outside the city hall in Marseille, southern France, on March 12, 2022. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Police shot dead a man after he attacked officers with a knife in the southern French city of Marseille on Saturday morning, authorities said.

One officer was slightly injured in the assault in front of Marseille’s city hall, Interior Minister Gerald Darminin told reporters.

The man did not appear to have a criminal record, Darminin said.

