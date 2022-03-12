.
In this file photo taken on March 07, 2011 this NASA handout image shows a close-up view of the International Space Station. (AFP)
Russia asks NASA, intl space agencies to end sanctions and avoid threat to ISS

The Associated Press

Russia’s space agency has sent NASA and other international partners a letter demanding an end to sanctions, saying they could threaten the International Space Station.

In a tweet Saturday, the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said the letter appealed to the space agencies of the United States, Canada and Europe to keep the space station operational.

He illustrated the appeal with a map showing the flight path of the ISS — and a potential fall zone that straddles much of the world but barely touches upon Russia.

Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are currently on the space station.

