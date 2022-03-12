Russia asks NASA, intl space agencies to end sanctions and avoid threat to ISS

Russia’s space agency has sent NASA and other international partners a letter demanding an end to sanctions, saying they could threaten the International Space Station.

In a tweet Saturday, the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said the letter appealed to the space agencies of the United States, Canada and Europe to keep the space station operational.

Advertisement

He illustrated the appeal with a map showing the flight path of the ISS — and a potential fall zone that straddles much of the world but barely touches upon Russia.

Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are currently on the space station.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia continues push toward Kyiv, keeps up siege of other cities

Russia kidnaps mayor of Ukraine city violating international law: President Zelenskyy

Russia’s bioweapon conspiracy theory finds support in US