Bus carrying Ukraine refugees in Italy overturns, one dead, several injured
A bus carrying around 50 Ukrainians went off the road in Italy, leaving one dead and several injured, fire fighters said on Sunday.
The accident occurred on the highway between Cesena and Rimini, on the northeastern coast. Pictures posted by the fire fighters on Twitter show the bus had overturned.
Rescue operations are still underway, fire fighters said.
