Egypt to receive 189,000 tonnes of Black Sea wheat: Ministry

Egypt is to receive a total of 189,000 tons of previously contracted wheat in the coming days after it was shipped from Russia, Romania and Ukraine, the Supply Ministry said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Egypt is often the largest importer of wheat in the world and its purchases have been thrown into turmoil by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Egypt received 63,000 tons of French wheat on March 8, and a similar amount of Romanian wheat on March 5, the Supply Ministry’s General Authority for Supply Commodities said in a statement.

Egyptian officials have said they are working to secure booked cargoes of wheat from the Black Sea and to purchase from other origins amid the uncertainty over Black Sea shipments.

Existing reserves and wheat from the upcoming harvest should be sufficient to provide subsidized bread until close to the end of the year, they say.

However, Egypt has banned the export of some staples including wheat for three months and local prices of bread, flour and wheat have risen sharply since the war in Ukraine began.

Read more:

UK’s Sunak urges firms to leave Russia

Iraq issues tender to buy 50,000 tons of hard wheat from all origins: Ministry source

Supplying the wheat to Lebanon should accompany reforms