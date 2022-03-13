Missile strike on Iraq’s Erbil creates risk for Iran talks: France
France’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that a ballistic missile strike on Iraq’s northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil threatened efforts to conclude nuclear talks with Iran.
The strike, for which Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has claimed responsibility, also threatened stability in Iraq and the wider region, the foreign ministry's spokesperson said in a statement, reiterating that there was urgency to conclude the nuclear negotiations with Iran.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim responsibility for missile attack on Iraq’s Erbil
-
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim responsibility for missile attack on Iraq’s ErbilIran’s Revolutionary Guards released on Sunday a statement taking responsibility for missile attacks against what they claim are Israeli “strategic ... Middle East
-
Missiles launched from Iran targeted new US consulate in Erbil: ReportMissiles launched from Iran targeted a new US consulate under construction in Erbil, northern Iraq, early on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported ... Middle East
-
Explosives-laden drone targets US forces at Iraq's Erbil airportExplosive-laden drones struck Erbil international airport, where US forces are stationed in Northern Iraq, the security service for Iraq's Kurdistan ... Middle East
-
Iranian opposition party accuses Tehran of assassinating one of its leaders in ErbilThe Iranian opposition Kurdistan Democratic Party, the oldest Kurdish group in Iran and active in Iraqi Kurdistan, accused Iran on Saturday of ... Middle East
-
Explosive-laden drone hit Erbil airport in Iraq, aimed at US base: Security sourcesA drone attacked Erbil airport in northern Iraq with explosives on Tuesday, aimed at the US base on the airport grounds, Kurdish security sources said ... Middle East
-
Three explosives-laden drones hit near Iraq’s ErbilThree explosives-laden drones hit near the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, where the United States has a consulate, Iraqi Kurdish officials said ... Middle East