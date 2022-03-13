.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Missile strike on Iraq’s Erbil creates risk for Iran talks: France

  • Font
Waving flag of Iran and France stock illustration
The French foreign ministry said on Sunday that a ballistic missile strike on Iraq’s Erbil threatened efforts to conclude nuclear talks with Iran. (Illustration))
Iran nuclear deal

Missile strike on Iraq’s Erbil creates risk for Iran talks: France

Reuters

Published: Updated:

France’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that a ballistic missile strike on Iraq’s northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil threatened efforts to conclude nuclear talks with Iran.

The strike, for which Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has claimed responsibility, also threatened stability in Iraq and the wider region, the foreign ministry's spokesperson said in a statement, reiterating that there was urgency to conclude the nuclear negotiations with Iran.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim responsibility for missile attack on Iraq’s Erbil

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More