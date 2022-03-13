NATO chief Stoltenberg says Russia may use chemical weapons
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview in German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
“In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories,” Stoltenberg was quoted by Welt am Sonntag as saying, adding that the Kremlin was inventing false pretexts to justify what could not be justified.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Now that these false claims have been made, we must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations under this fabrication of lies. That would be a war crime,” Stoltenberg was quoted as saying.
He added that although the Ukrainian people were resisting the Russian invasion with courage, the coming days are likely to bring even greater hardship.
Read more:
Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; port city reels
Ukraine says seven killed, including a child, after Russia fired at evacuation convoy
-
US warns UN that Russia may use biological, chemical weaponsThe US warned Russia was using a UN Security Council meeting to spread disinformation about its conduct in the war in Ukraine and said Moscow may be ... World News
-
Ukraine base near Polish border bombedRussia launched an air strike on a Ukrainian military base Yavoriv in the west of the country near the Polish border, local officials said on Sunday, ... World News
-
Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; port city reelsRussian forces pounded the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling its downtown as residents hid in an iconic mosque and elsewhere to ... World News
-
UN to hold more meetings this week on Ukraine warThe United Nations will have multiple meetings this week about Russia’s war in Ukraine, though it is unclear if they will lead to the adoption of an ... World News
-
Ukraine says seven killed, including a child, after Russia fired at evacuation convoyUkraine’s intelligence service accused Russia on Saturday of firing at a convoy that was evacuating women and children from the village of Peremoha in ... World News