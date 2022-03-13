Turkey FM says talks with Taliban on operating Kabul airport still underway
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that talks with the Taliban on operating the Kabul airport were still underway, a day after he met acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in southern Turkey.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Turkey has said it would be open to operating Kabul's Hamid Karzai international airport along with Qatar, following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in August, but only if its security demands are met.
Asked about inviting Taliban officials to a diplomacy forum in southern Turkey at the weekend, Cavusoglu told reporters this did not mean Ankara recognized the Taliban leadership, but added the interim government in Afghanistan must be heard.
Read more:
Mariupol urges Turkey to call on Russia to halt siege
Russian forces shell mosque in Mariupol: Ukraine foreign ministry
Turkish, Armenian foreign ministers meet amid efforts to mend ties
-
Afghan group rejects killing polio vaccine workersAn Afghan group opposed to Taliban rule rejected on Sunday the police’s accusation that its members had killed polio vaccinators on a campaign to ... World News
-
Afghans’ US embassy, lacking funds and support, to close: US officialThe Afghan embassy in Washington, under severe financial pressure and cut off from the new Taliban government in Kabul, will close down in the coming ... World News
-
ISIS suicide bomber of Pakistan mosque who killed 64 people was Afghan: PoliceAn ISIS suicide bomber who killed 64 people at a Shia mosque in northwest Pakistan last week was an Afghan exile who returned home to train for the ... World News