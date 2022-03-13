.
Turkey FM says talks with Taliban on operating Kabul airport still underway 

Passengers await clearance to fly out from the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 10, 2021. (Reuters)
Passengers await clearance to fly out from the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 10, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Afghanistan

Turkey FM says talks with Taliban on operating Kabul airport still underway

Reuters, Ankara 

Published: Updated:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that talks with the Taliban on operating the Kabul airport were still underway, a day after he met acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in southern Turkey.

Turkey has said it would be open to operating Kabul's Hamid Karzai international airport along with Qatar, following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in August, but only if its security demands are met.

Asked about inviting Taliban officials to a diplomacy forum in southern Turkey at the weekend, Cavusoglu told reporters this did not mean Ankara recognized the Taliban leadership, but added the interim government in Afghanistan must be heard.

