Turkey hopes for progress on evacuating Turks from Ukraine mosque: Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he hoped progress could be made on evacuating Turks stuck in a mosque in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Sunday and that he sought help from his Russian counterpart on the issue.



Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Saturday Russian forces had shelled the mosque, where more than 80 adults and children,

including Turkish citizens, have taken refuge.

But Cavusoglu told a news conference at a diplomatic forum in Antalya that there was no damage to the mosque and that buses were waiting to evacuate the Turks, although contact could not currently be established.