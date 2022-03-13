UK’s Sunak urges firms to leave Russia
British finance minister Rishi Sunak called on more British companies on Sunday to wind down their existing investments in Russia and said new investments should be halted.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“While I recognize it may be challenging to wind down existing investments, I believe there is no argument for new investment in the Russian economy,” Sunak said in a video message on Twitter.
“I am urging asset owners and managers to think very carefully about any investment that would in any sense support Putin and his regime.”
Several major British firms have announced their intentions to sell their interests in Russia and Sunak said companies doing so would have the full support of the government.
Read more:
Supplies and a smile: Kharkiv resident delivers aid to besieged city
Russia bombs Ukraine military base where foreign instructors worked
Bus carrying Ukraine refugees in Italy overturns, one dead, several injured
-
Supplies and a smile: Kharkiv resident delivers aid to besieged citySomehow Teimur Aliev manages to smile. A lot. The 23-year-old musician is in Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine that has suffered some of the ... World News
-
Russia bombs Ukraine military base where foreign instructors workedAt least nine people were killed and 57 injured in a Russian airstrike on the Yavoriv military facility near the Polish border on Sunday, Ukrainian ... World News
-
Bus carrying Ukraine refugees in Italy overturns, one dead, several injuredA bus carrying around 50 Ukrainians went off the road in Italy, leaving one dead and several injured, fire fighters said on Sunday.For the latest ... World News