UK’s Sunak urges firms to leave Russia

  • Font
Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks during a virtual news conference, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

British finance minister Rishi Sunak called on more British companies on Sunday to wind down their existing investments in Russia and said new investments should be halted.

“While I recognize it may be challenging to wind down existing investments, I believe there is no argument for new investment in the Russian economy,” Sunak said in a video message on Twitter.

“I am urging asset owners and managers to think very carefully about any investment that would in any sense support Putin and his regime.”

Several major British firms have announced their intentions to sell their interests in Russia and Sunak said companies doing so would have the full support of the government.

