UK’s Sunak urges firms to leave Russia

British finance minister Rishi Sunak called on more British companies on Sunday to wind down their existing investments in Russia and said new investments should be halted.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“While I recognize it may be challenging to wind down existing investments, I believe there is no argument for new investment in the Russian economy,” Sunak said in a video message on Twitter.

“I am urging asset owners and managers to think very carefully about any investment that would in any sense support Putin and his regime.”

Several major British firms have announced their intentions to sell their interests in Russia and Sunak said companies doing so would have the full support of the government.

Read more:

Supplies and a smile: Kharkiv resident delivers aid to besieged city

Russia bombs Ukraine military base where foreign instructors worked

Bus carrying Ukraine refugees in Italy overturns, one dead, several injured