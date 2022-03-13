US journalist shot dead in Ukraine: Medic, witnesses

A US journalist was shot dead and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline northwest suburb of Kyiv, medics and witnesses told AFP.

Danylo Shapovalov, a surgeon volunteering for the Ukrainian territorial defense, said one of the Americans died instantly and he had treated the other.

AFP reporters in Irpin saw the body of the victim.

Meanwhile, the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says will consult with allies and partners to learn more about reported death of a US journalist near Kyiv, according to CNN.

