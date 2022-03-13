US journalist shot dead in Ukraine: Medic, witnesses
A US journalist was shot dead and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline northwest suburb of Kyiv, medics and witnesses told AFP.
Danylo Shapovalov, a surgeon volunteering for the Ukrainian territorial defense, said one of the Americans died instantly and he had treated the other.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
AFP reporters in Irpin saw the body of the victim.
Meanwhile, the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says will consult with allies and partners to learn more about reported death of a US journalist near Kyiv, according to CNN.
Read more: Russia bombs Ukraine military base where foreign instructors worked
-
Pope Francis, in toughest comments yet, calls Ukraine invasion ‘armed aggression’Pope Francis issued his toughest condemnation yet of the invasion of Ukraine, saying on Sunday the “unacceptable armed aggression” must stop.Speaking ... World News
-
More than 250 detained during protests across Russia against Ukraine invasionRussia detained more than 250 people for protesting Moscow’s “military operation” in Ukraine on Sunday, as the conflict continues for a third week.OVD ... World News
-
Sanctions have frozen around $300 bln out of $640 bln of Russian reserves: MinisterForeign sanctions have frozen around $300 billion out of $640 billion that Russia had in its gold and forex reserves, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov ... Economy
-
India to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine to PolandIndia has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine to Poland, the government said on Sunday. The Ministry of External ... World News
-
Poland says NATO will have to think seriously if Russia’s Putin uses chemical weaponsPoland’s President Andrzej Duda said in an interview on Sunday that the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine by Russia would be a game changer and NATO ... World News