Ukraine base near Polish border bombed

An air strike was launched on a Ukrainian military base Yavoriv in the west of the country near the Polish border, the Lviv regional military administration said on Sunday.
“The occupiers launched an air strike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. According to preliminary data, they fired eight missiles,” the administration said in a statement.
The center, less than 25 km (15 miles) from the Polish border, did not say whether it had been hit. It said it would release details later.
