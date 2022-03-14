.
At least two killed and 12 wounded after residential building hit in Kyiv: Report

A member of the Territorial Defence Forces waits for military exercises amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A member of the Territorial Defence Forces waits for military exercises amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 9, 2022. (Reuters)

At least two killed and 12 wounded after residential building hit in Kyiv: Report

AFP

At least two people died and 12 were wounded following an air strike on a residential building in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the country’s emergency service said Monday.

“As of 07:40, the bodies of two people were found in a nine-story apartment building, three people were hospitalized and nine people were treated on the spot,” the emergency service said on Facebook, adding that the building was in Kyiv’s Obolon district.

