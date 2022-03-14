At least two killed and 12 wounded after residential building hit in Kyiv: Report
At least two people died and 12 were wounded following an air strike on a residential building in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the country’s emergency service said Monday.
“As of 07:40, the bodies of two people were found in a nine-story apartment building, three people were hospitalized and nine people were treated on the spot,” the emergency service said on Facebook, adding that the building was in Kyiv’s Obolon district.
