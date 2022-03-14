At least two killed and 12 wounded after residential building hit in Kyiv: Report

At least two people died and 12 were wounded following an air strike on a residential building in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the country’s emergency service said Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“As of 07:40, the bodies of two people were found in a nine-story apartment building, three people were hospitalized and nine people were treated on the spot,” the emergency service said on Facebook, adding that the building was in Kyiv’s Obolon district.

Read more:

Ukraine war must end, Russia’s fertilizer and coal king says

Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion: Reports

US: Russian use of chemical weapons in Ukraine would cross ‘shocking additional line’