Elon Musk challenges Russia’s Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine in tweet

Tesla and SpaceX’s Elon Musk challenged Russian president Vladimir Putin to a “single combat” for Ukraine in a tweet on Monday.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,” Musk’s tweet read, spelling out the Russian president’s name in Cyrillic letters of the Russian alphabet. “Stakes are Ukraine,” he added in the tweet, spelling out Ukraine in its own language.

Tagging the Kremlin’s official English Twitter account, the SpaceX founder said in a follow-up tweet: “Do you agree to fight?”

In response to another twitter user’s comment about how Putin could win any fight, Musk then tweeted: “If Putin could so easily humiliate the west, then he would easily accept the challenge. But he will not.”

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Musk has been very vocal about the conflict on Twitter and through his companies, and has since mocked several Russian officials on social media and provided Starlink internet services and equipment to conflict-battered Ukraine.

The tweet to challenge Putin came after a series of tweets from earlier in the day. Musk posted a meme that stated, “Netflix waiting for the war to end to make a movie about a black Ukraine guy falls in love with a transgender Russian soldier,” with a picture of Narcos actor Wagner Moura, who played Pablo Escobar in the Netflix series.

This was then followed by a tweet that stated “There is a beauty to biological substrate” and “by the pricking of my thumbs…”

