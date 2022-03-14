Germany decides in principle to buy F-35 fighter jet to replace its Tornado: Sources

Germany has decided in principle to purchase the US fighter jet F-35 built by Lockheed Martin to replace its ageing Tornado, according to two government sources.



A German defense source told Reuters in early February that Germany was leaning toward purchasing the F-35 but a final decision had not been taken.

The Tornado is the only German jet capable of carrying US nuclear bombs, stored in Germany, in case of a conflict. But the air force has been flying the jet since the 1980s, and Berlin is planning to phase it out between 2025 and 2030.



It was not clear how many F-35 jets Germany may attempt to purchase.



The F-35 buy will be a blow for Boeing, whose F-18 was favored by former German defense minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to replace the Tornado.



The decision to go with a US fighter jet could also upset France. Paris has been warily watching past German deliberations over whether to settle on the F-18 or the F-35, concerned it could undermine the development of a joint Franco-German fighter jet that is supposed to be ready in the 2040s.

