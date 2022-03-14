Ukraine President Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in military hospital

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited wounded soldiers being treated in a military hospital, video released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on Sunday showed.

Some of the soldiers in the video were said to have been wounded in Hostomel and Irpin, the two cities where fierce fighting against Russian troops took place.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday, killing 35 people and wounding 134 a local official said, in an escalation of the war to the west of the country as intense fighting was reported elsewhere.

A barrage of Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Yavoriv International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, a base just 15 miles (25 km) from the Polish border that has previously hosted NATO military instructors, killing 35 people and wounding 134, a Ukrainian official said on Sunday.

Russia's defense ministry said up to 180 “foreign mercenaries” and a large number of foreign weapons were destroyed. Reuters could not independently verify the casualties reported by either side.

Ukraine also reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of the capital and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv, where officials said nine people had been killed.

Leaders cite progress in Russia-Ukraine talks

Despite the violence, both sides said they thought progress could be made at bilateral talks that have been held periodically since Russia invaded on February 24, although they gave no details of what might be agreed.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine were gearing up on Monday, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress, even though

Russia attacked a base near the Polish border and fighting raged elsewhere.

The United States, which had watched Russia's build-up on Ukraine’s borders with mounting alarm for weeks, says it was a premeditated, unjustified and unlawful “war of choice.”

In a telephone call, US President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron underscored their commitment to holding Russia accountable for the invasion, the White House said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, also discussed diplomatic efforts to stop Russia's invasion, the State Department said.

Hopes were boosted after Russia and Ukraine gave their most upbeat assessments following weekend negotiations.

“Russia is already beginning to talk constructively,” Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said in a video online. “I think that we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days.”

A Russian delegate to the talks, Leonid Slutsky, was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying they had made significant progress and it was possible the delegations could soon reach draft agreements.

Ukraine said talks via video were set to start at 10:30 a.m. (0830 GMT). Neither side has said what they would cover. Three rounds of talks in Belarus, most recently last Monday, had focused mainly on humanitarian issues.

Zelenskyy said the countries’ delegations had been speaking daily by video link and a clear aim of his negotiators was to “do everything” to arrange for him to meet Putin.

