.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine negotiator says talks with Russia are hard but ongoing

  • Font
Ukraine and Russian flags are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. (Reuters)
Ukraine and Russian flags are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine negotiator says talks with Russia are hard but ongoing

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday have started and communication between the two sides is hard but ongoing, Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tweeting a photo of the talks, which are being conducted via video conference, Podolyak said: “The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it’s hard. The reason for the discord is too different political systems.”

Read more:

‘Frightening conditions’: Aid staff face logistical hurdles, urge Ukraine ceasefire

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy: ‘we will win, you can feel it’ in defiant video statement

Ukraine President Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in military hospital

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More