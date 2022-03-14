Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office says 90 children have been killed in war
Ninety children have been killed and more than 100 wounded in Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24, the Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office said on Monday.
“The highest number of victims are in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolayiv and Zhytomyr regions,” it said in a statement.
Reuters could not immediately verify the information. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a “special operation” to demilitarize and “deNazify” Ukraine.
