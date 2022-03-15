2,000 cars left Ukraine’s Mariupol via humanitarian corridor: Local authorities
Some 2,000 civilian cars have been able to drive out of the besieged southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol along a humanitarian evacuation route, the city authorities said Tuesday.
“As of 14:00 (1200 GMT) it is known that 2,000 cars left Mariupol,” the city council said on Telegram, adding that a further 2,000 vehicles were waiting to leave the city.
The statement did not specify how many people left in the vehicles. Another 160 cars had left the city on Monday, the council has said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The successful evacuations come after several failed attempts since Russian forces surrounded the port city on the Azov Sea early this month.
Heavy bombardment has left some 400,000 inhabitants with no running water or heating and food running short.
More than 2,100 residents have been killed since the Russian invasion, according to the city authorities.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Tuesday the situation in Mariupol “remains dire” and that it was not able to deliver aid to the city.
“The bottom line is that hundreds of thousands of people are still suffering,” the ICRC said.
Read more:
Besieged Ukraine city of Mariupol buries dead in mass grave
ICRC warns Ukraine’s Mariupol facing ‘worst-case scenario’
-
Besieged Ukraine city of Mariupol buries dead in mass graveUnder steady Russian bombardment, workers in Ukraine’s besieged southern port city of Mariupol are hastily and unceremoniously burying scores of dead ... World News
-
ICRC warns Ukraine’s Mariupol facing ‘worst-case scenario’Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol faces “a worst-case scenario” if the warring parties don't urgently reach a “concrete humanitarian agreement” ... World News
-
Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine: NetworkA cameraman for Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, has been killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv, the US network said Tuesday.Zakrzewski was killed and his ... Television & Radio