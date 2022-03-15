China says G20 not appropriate forum to discuss Ukraine issue

The G20 grouping of nations is not an appropriate forum to discuss the Ukraine issue, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry told a regular news conference in the Chinese capital on Tuesday.

The G20, or Group of 20, consists of 19 countries, including China and the European Union. Its next summit is set for October on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Japan imposes sanctions on 17 more Russians, including billionaire Vekselberg

Russian forces take control of Ukraine’s Kherson region: Agencies

Russian oligarch Abramovich’s jet lands in Moscow after brief stop in Istanbul