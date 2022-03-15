India says reviewing operating steps after missile accidentally fired into Pakistan
India is conducting a review of its standing operating procedures for operations, maintenance and inspection of weapons systems after accidentally launching a missile into Pakistan last week, its defense minister said on Tuesday.
“We attach the highest priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, it would be immediately rectified,” Rajnath Singh told parliament.
India accidentally released a missile, which landed in Pakistan, around 7 p.m. last Wednesday during routine maintenance and inspection, he said.
“While this incident is regretted, we are relieved that nobody was hurt due to the accident,” Singh said.
Read more: Pakistan seeks answers from India after crash of mystery flying object
