Japan imposes sanctions on 17 more Russians, including billionaire Vekselberg
Japan has decided to freeze assets of an additional 17 Russian individuals, bringing the total number targeted by sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to 61, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.
The step was taken after the United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a slew of Russian individuals including billionaire Viktor Vekselberg and 12 members of the Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Vekselberg was also targeted in the sanctions by Japan, as well as 11 members of the Duma and five family members of banker Yuri Kovalchuk, the finance ministry said.
Japan will act in line with other Group of Seven (G7) nations on sanctions, said the government’s top spokesman, Hirokazu Matsuno.
“As for sanctions hereafter, we’ll continue to watch conditions and, along with other G7 nations, respond appropriately,” Matsuno told reporters at a news conference.
Tokyo has also imposed sanctions on Russia’s central bank and seven private banks, among other organizations, as well as various Belarusian individuals and banks and organizations from the country over its support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters that the Ukraine crisis showed the need to reform the UN Security Council, where Russia has a permanent seat, and he said Japan would press its case to become a permanent member.
As part of stronger curbs against Moscow, Japan also said it will widen an export ban to Russia by including 31 items such as semiconductors, communication equipment, sensors and radar, as well as 26 technology packages from Friday.
Read more: Russian oligarch Abramovich’s jet lands in Moscow after brief stop in Istanbul
-
Russia counts on sanctions help from China, US warns off BeijingRussia said on Sunday that it was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, but ... World News
-
Sanctions have frozen around $300 bln out of $640 bln of Russian reserves: MinisterForeign sanctions have frozen around $300 billion out of $640 billion that Russia had in its gold and forex reserves, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov ... Economy
-
Russia asks NASA, intl space agencies to end sanctions and avoid threat to ISSRussia’s space agency has sent NASA and other international partners a letter demanding an end to sanctions, saying they could threaten the ... World News
-
Russia bans export of some products, equipment after sanctionsRussia announced Thursday an export ban on more than 200 types of foreign-made products and equipment until the end of the year, part of Moscow’s ... World News
-
UK adds Abramovich, Sechin, Lebedev to Russian sanctions listBritain said on Thursday it had imposed asset freezes on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich and Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian ... World News
-
EU agrees sanctions on 14 oligarchs, blocks transactions with Belarus central bankThe EU agreed Wednesday to add 160 Russian oligarchs and lawmakers to its sanctions blacklist, target crypto-assets and hit the maritime sector over ... World News
-
Russia warns that its sanctions will hurt the West in most sensitive areasThe Kremlin accused the United States on Wednesday of declaring an economic war on Russia that was sowing mayhem through energy markets, and put ... World News
-
Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia, including export banBritain unveiled on Wednesday new aviation sanctions giving it the power to detain any Russian aircraft and banning exports of aviation or ... Aviation & Transport
-
Explainer: How headwinds from sanctions on Russia are battering global aviationRussia’s size and close integration into the global aviation industry since the end of the Cold War means sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine ... Features
-
EU to propose new sanctions regime against disinformation citing Russian mediaThe European Union’s executive will propose a new mechanism to punish disinformation around the world, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on ... World News
-
Canada announces new sanctions after Ukraine invasionCanada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced new sanctions against 10 people he said were “complicit” in the “unjustified” invasion of ... World News