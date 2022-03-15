Kyiv to impose curfew for ‘difficult and dangerous’ 36 hours 

Kyiv will impose a 36-hour curfew from Tuesday night amid a “difficult and dangerous moment” after several Russian strikes, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The announcement came as Russia launched fresh attacks in Ukraine’s capital, which has nearly been encircled by Moscow’s troops in the third week of the invasion and that has lost an estimated half of its 3.5-million pre-war population.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Today is a difficult and dangerous moment,” former boxing champion Klitschko said in a statement on Telegram.

“This is why I ask all Kyivites to get prepared to stay at home for two days, or if the sirens go off, in the shelters.”

The curfew from 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Tuesday until 7:00 am (0500 GMT) on Thursday was a “decision of the military command”, he said.

It comes as the Polish, Czech and Slovenian prime ministers were travelling to Kyiv by train on Tuesday in the first visit by foreign leaders to the capital.

“Movement around Kyiv without special permits is forbidden. It is only allowed to go outside with the aim to get to the shelters,” he added.

Kyiv imposed a similar curfew on February 26 just after Moscow launched its invasion.

Read more:

Nearly 89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees fleeing Russian invasion: Govt

From Gaza to Ukraine and back, war haunts Palestinian students

Polish, Czech, Slovenian ministers to visit Kyiv amid Russia-Ukraine war