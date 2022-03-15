Nearly 89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees fleeing Russian invasion: Govt

Nearly 89,000 Britons have expressed interest in hosting Ukrainian refugees, as part of a government program for households to take in those fleeing Russia’s invasion.

The Home Office told AFP that 88,712 people had expressed interest by Tuesday morning -- less than 24 hours after the launch of the “Homes for Ukraine” program.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The scheme enables individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to volunteer accommodation for refugees for a minimum of six months.

It is open to Ukrainian nationals and their immediate family members and will allow them to live and work in the UK for up to three years and access healthcare, benefits and education.

Hosts, who will be given £350 ($457) a month, must submit the names of those they wish to sponsor, with NGOs and charities working to identify those most in need.

The UK has faced criticism over its policy towards those fleeing the violence in Ukraine, with places limited to those who already have family in the country.

Read more:

‘Frightening conditions’: Aid staff face logistical hurdles, urge Ukraine ceasefire

Russian invasion poses ‘clear, growing threat’ to food security in Ukraine: FAO

Brits to get around $456 a month to open homes to Ukraine refugees fleeing invasion