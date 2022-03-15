.
.
.
.
Ukrainian refugees queue to get one of the 100 daily appointments at the documentation office to apply for temporary protection approved by the European Union that allows residence and a work permit, in Torrevieja, Spain March 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Over three million Ukraine refugees flee Russian invasion: UN

AFP, Geneva

Published: Updated:

More than three million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24, the United Nations said Tuesday.

“We have now reached the three-million mark in terms of movement of people out of Ukraine,” Paul Dillon, spokesman for the UN’s International Organization for Migration, told reporters in Geneva.

More than 1.4 million of these are children, according to the UN children’s agency UNICEF, while 157,000 are third-country nationals, IOM said.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, had yet to update its figures, and had put the figure until Tuesday at 2.95 million.

Among those, it said, more than half, or 1.7 million, had crossed into Poland.

More than 450,000 are in Romania, close to 350,000 in Moldova, nearly 265,000 in Hungary, and almost 215,000 in Slovakia.

In addition, more than 140,000 had gone to Russia and more than 1,200 to Belarus, according to the UNHCR numbers.

