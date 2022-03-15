.
Power supply restored to Ukraine’s Chernobyl plant: Report

(FILES) This file photograph taken on December 8, 2020 shows a general view of Chernobyl nuclear power plant and giant protective dome built over the sarcophagus of the destroyed fourth reactor. Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear plant says 'completely halted' over Russian offensive. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV / AFP) / NO USE AFTER MARCH 26, 2022 18:32:19 GMT
This file photograph taken on December 8, 2020 shows a general view of Chernobyl nuclear power plant and giant protective dome built over the sarcophagus of the destroyed fourth reactor. (AFP)

Power supply restored to Ukraine’s Chernobyl plant: Report

Reuters

Power supply has been renewed to Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the Ukraine 24 television station said on Tuesday, adding that authorities had notified the International Atomic Energy Agency.

On Monday, state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo said the Chernobyl plant was relying on electricity from diesel generators after its external power supply had again been damaged.

Chernobyl nuclear plant power line damaged by Russian forces: Grid operator

Power restored to Ukraine’s Chernobyl plant, seized by Russian forces: Kyiv

Russia says Chernobyl, Zaporizhzhia nuclear plants being run by Ukrainian staff

