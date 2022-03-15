.
Russia says received US guarantees on Iran nuclear deal

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Vladislav Deinego, head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic, and Sergei Peresada, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, in Moscow, Russia February 25, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.?
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia on February 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

Russia says received US guarantees on Iran nuclear deal

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that Moscow had received guarantees from Washington on its ability to trade with Tehran as part of ongoing talks to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.

“We received written guarantees. They are included in the text of the agreement itself on the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program,” Lavrov told reporters during a press conference with his Iranian counterpart in Moscow.

More than 10 months of talks in Vienna have brought major powers close to renewing the landmark 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on regulating Iran’s nuclear program.

The negotiations halted after Moscow earlier this month demanded guarantees that Western sanctions imposed following its military incursion into Ukraine would not damage its trade with Iran.

Lavrov told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday that guarantees it had received from Washington would protect Russian involvement in Iran’s sole Bushehr nuclear energy plant.

Lavrov said Moscow and Tehran share the position that Western sanctions are imposed with the aim of overriding international law and accused Washington and its partners of directing the penalties “primarily against ordinary citizens.”

The 2015 deal gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

The agreement aimed to ensure Iran would not be able to develop a nuclear weapon, which it has always denied seeking.

