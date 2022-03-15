.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russian forces take control of Ukraine’s Kherson region: Agencies

  • Font
View of inside a Russian Army aviation helicopter as it escorts units of Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine, during their invasion, at in unspecified location in this screengrab obtained from social media, March 2, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
View of inside a Russian Army aviation helicopter as it escorts units of Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine, during their invasion, at in unspecified location in this screengrab obtained from social media, March 2, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian forces take control of Ukraine’s Kherson region: Agencies

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s defense ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Tuesday said Russian forces had taken full control of all territory in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian forces shot down six Bayraktar TB-2 drones in the last 24 hours, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the ministry.

Read more:

Russian oligarch Abramovich’s jet lands in Moscow after brief stop in Istanbul

Biden expected to meet with NATO leaders in Brussels on Russia-Ukraine: Sources

Anti-war protester in studio interrupts live Russian news broadcast

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More