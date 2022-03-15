Russian forces take control of Ukraine’s Kherson region: Agencies

Russia’s defense ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Tuesday said Russian forces had taken full control of all territory in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian forces shot down six Bayraktar TB-2 drones in the last 24 hours, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the ministry.

Advertisement

Read more:

Russian oligarch Abramovich’s jet lands in Moscow after brief stop in Istanbul

Biden expected to meet with NATO leaders in Brussels on Russia-Ukraine: Sources

Anti-war protester in studio interrupts live Russian news broadcast