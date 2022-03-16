.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Czech zoo welcomes birth of critically endangered rhino, names it Kyiv

  • Font
A newly born critically endangered eastern black rhino stands in its enclosure next to its mother Eva at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP)
A newly born critically endangered eastern black rhino stands in its enclosure next to its mother Eva at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP)

Czech zoo welcomes birth of critically endangered rhino, names it Kyiv

The Associated Press, Prague 

Published: Updated:

A Czech zoo has welcomed a critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros baby that has taken the name of Ukraine's capital Kyiv in honor of that country's resistance to invading Russian forces.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the apps.

The rhino was born early on March 4 in the Dvur Kralove zoo, a rare occurrence for the facility even if it has the most rhinos belonging to the subspecies.

“The name is another expression of our support for the Ukrainian heroes,“ zoo Director Premysl Rabas said.

Kyiv’s mother Eva has been taking care of him in a best possible way, the zoo said, with the baby gaining 1 kilogram (2.20 pounds) a day. It currently weighs about 50 kilograms (110 pounds) .

Poaching has reduced the number of the eastern black rhinos living in the wild to around 800. The Czech park has 14.

Only three other such rhinos have been born in other zoos around the world in the last year.

A total of 47 eastern black rhinos have been born in Dvur Kralove since the park received the first one in 1971.

Many of them are now in various zoos around the globe but nine have been returned to Rwanda and Tanzania to live in the wild.

Read more:

Twin lions evacuated from Ukraine arrive at Belgian animal shelter

Russian invasion poses ‘clear, growing threat’ to food security in Ukraine: FAO

First pig heart transplant patient dies after two months

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More