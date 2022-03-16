Russia denies US embassy report that its forces shot Ukrainians in bread line

Russia’s defense ministry denied a report published by the US Embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday that its forces had shot and killed 10 people waiting in line for bread in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, and said there were no Russian troops in the area.



The embassy did not say what evidence it had for the attack in a statement posted on its official Twitter site and its Facebook page. Ukraine’s general prosecutor’s office said it had opened an investigation into the alleged incident.





Today, Russian forces shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv. Such horrific attacks must stop. We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine. — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) March 16, 2022





Russia has called its military actions in Ukraine a “special operation.” It denies targeting civilians and says its airstrikes, ground and sea offensive are intended to destroy Ukraine’s military infrastructure.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Moscow of targeting civilians indiscriminately. Thousands of people have been killed during Russia’s invasion, which began on February 24, and several million have been displaced.



“Today, Russian forces shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv. Such horrific attacks must stop. We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine,” the US embassy said.



Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the report and footage of alleged victims that had appeared in various Ukrainian outlets was a “hoax launched by the Ukrainian Security Service.”



“No Russian soldiers are or have been in Chernihiv. All units are outside of the Chernihiv city limits, blocking roads, and are not conducting any offensive action,” he said, adding that the US embassy had published “unverified fake” news.



Read more:

Putin says Russia will achieve goals in Ukraine, won't bow to West

Advertisement

Pope Francis evokes specter of nuclear war wiping out humanity

Russia’s Lavrov says any Putin-Zelenskyy meeting should be to seal specific deal



