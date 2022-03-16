UN top court orders Russia to end Ukraine invasion, Zelenskyy says ‘complete victory’

The UN's top court, the International Court of Justice, ordered Russia on Wednesday to end its invasion of Ukraine, saying it was “profoundly concerned” by Moscow's use of force. The decision was hailed by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a “complete victory”.

“The Russian Federation must, pending the final decision in the case, suspend the military operations that it commenced on February 24, 2022 in the territory of Ukraine,” pending the final decision in the case, the judges told the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The judges added that Russia must also ensure that other forces under its control or supported by Moscow, including those in Donetsk and Lugansk, should discontinue any military operations against Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said on Twitter: “Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further.”

The ICJ said in its statement: “The ‘special military operation’ being conducted by Russia has resulted in numerous civilian deaths and injuries. It has also caused significant material damage, including the destruction of buildings and infrastructure. Attacks are ongoing and are creating increasingly difficult living conditions for the civilian population.”

It added: “Many persons have no access to the most basic foodstuffs, potable water, electricity, essential medicines or heating. A very large number of people are attempting to flee from the most affected cities under extremely insecure conditions.”

