US warns Russia about consequences of chemical weapons use in Ukraine

A top US official warned his Russian counterpart about the consequences of using any chemical weapons during a phone call Wednesday, marking the highest-level contact between Washington and Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with General Nikolay Patrushev to reiterate Washington’s “firm and clear opposition” to Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified invasion” of Ukraine, the White House said in a readout of the call.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

While Sullivan said the US would continue ramping up the costs on Russia for the invasion, he also stressed that the US would also continue to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank.

He called on Russia to stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns and warned of further consequences.

“Mr. Sullivan also warned General Patrushev about the consequences and implications of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine,” the White House said.

The call was one of the first reported public communications between US and Russian officials since the war started over 20 days ago.

Read more: ICRC evacuates civilians from Ukraine’s Sumy, provides aid