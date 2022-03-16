Ukraine official says Russia talks are very difficult, sees room for compromise

A senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday that talks with Russia on ending the war were very difficult but said there was “certainly room for compromise,” adding that negotiations would continue on Wednesday.

“We'll continue tomorrow - it's a very difficult... negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions but there is certainly room for compromise,” tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Talks had resumed via a video link on Tuesday. Ukrainian officials played up hopes the war could end sooner than expected, saying Moscow may be coming to terms with its failure to impose a new government on Kyiv by force.

In a hint of possible compromise, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was prepared to accept security guarantees that stop short of its long-term objective of NATO membership, which Moscow opposes.

