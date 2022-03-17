India’s stray missile that fell in Pakistan put dozens of passenger jets at risk
A missile that was accidentally fired from India last week narrowly missed dozens of commercial jets that were in the same skies.
Several planes passed through the direct trajectory of the missile that day, which flew from the Indian garrison town of Ambala and ended up in Mian Channu in Eastern Pakistan.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
They included a Flydubai jet heading to Dubai from Sialkot, an IndiGo plane from Srinagar to Mumbai and an Airblue Ltd. flight from Lahore to Riyadh. All crossed the missile’s trajectory within an hour of its accidental launch, data from flight-tracking application Flightradar24 show.
Other international flights in the vicinity of the missile’s trajectory -- and within its range -- included a Kuwait Airways Co. jet heading to Guangzhou from Kuwait City, a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight to Riyadh from New Delhi, and a Qatar Airways service from Kathmandu to Doha, the data show.
No advisory to pilots operating in the vicinity -- known as a notice to airmen or NOTAM -- was issued.
A time-lapse video of the airspace -- prepared by Flightradar24 on request from Bloomberg News -- showed busy activity in the skies within an hour and half of both sides of 7 p.m. local time on March 9, which India said was the approximate time of the accidental launch.
India’s “robust missiles handling procedures are being reviewed and will be strengthened further,” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told lawmakers earlier this week.
“Very unfortunate. It could have led to a disaster, what if it hit a Pakistan International aircraft? said Mark Martin, founder of Dubai-based Martin Consulting. “The bigger concern is what if it was taken as a hostile action by Pakistan? We can’t brush it under the carpet, those accountable must be held accountable. This could have escalated into a full-blown conflict.”
The averted tragedy is reminiscent of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014, when a missile owned by a Russia-based military unit hit the plane over Ukraine, killing all 298 people aboard. In 2020, Iran unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet it mistook for a cruise missile, killing 176.
The Indian mishap last week had the potential of turning deadly, with Pakistan preparing to launch a similar missile to strike India, Bloomberg News reported earlier this week. The nuclear-armed Indian neighbor eventually held fire after an initial assessment indicated something was amiss.
A top official at India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation didn’t respond to a request for comment. Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority and India’s defense ministry also didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Read more: India says reviewing operating steps after missile accidentally fired into Pakistan
-
India says reviewing operating steps after missile accidentally fired into PakistanIndia is conducting a review of its procedures for operations, maintenance and inspection of weapons systems after accidentally launching a missile ... World News
-
India says it accidentally fired missile into PakistanIndia said on Friday it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan because of a “technical malfunction” during routine maintenance.“On 9 March 2022, ... World News
-
Russia starts S-400 missile supplies to India despite US sanctions riskRussia has started supplying India with S-400 air defense missile systems, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday citing Dmitry Shugayev, the head ... World News
-
Philippines to acquire missile system from India for $375 millionThe Philippines has finalized a deal to acquire a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India for nearly $375 million to reinforce its navy, the ... World News
-
India tests ballistic missile with 5,000 km rangeIndia has tested a ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead up to 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles), the defense ministry said, in what ... World News
-
India claims new first for world’s fastest cruise missileIndia said the world’s fastest cruise missile passed another key test Wednesday when it successfully hit a land target after being fired from a ... World News
-
India test-fires long range surface-to-air missile developed with IsraelIndia, which shares borders with nuclear-armed China and Pakistan, is likely to spend $250 billion over the next decade to upgrade its military Gulf
-
India, Russia agree missile sales, joint venture for helicoptersThe pacts were signed after summit talks between Putin and Modi in Goa, where leaders from the BRICS group are meeting World News
-
India picks Israel over U.S. for $525 mln missile dealPrime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will buy 8,356 Spike missiles and 321 launchers from Israel Asia