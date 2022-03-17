Ukraine winter wheat crops in good state despite Russian invasion: Deputy minister
Ukrainian winter wheat crops are in good condition and the country will have enough bread this year, Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Dzoba said late on Wednesday.
Ukraine is among the world's leading producers and exporters of grain and Ukrainian analysts have said the 2022 grain harvest could fall sharply due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine which caused a reduction in sowing area.
“As for the new crop - winter crops are indeed in good condition throughout the country. And, despite the difficulties in which field work has to be carried out, Ukraine will have bread,” Dzoba said in a statement.
“Of course, the export potential is significantly undermined by this war, which will lead to higher prices,” he added.
APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said this week the area sown with Ukraine’s 2022 spring grain crops could fall 39 percent to 4.7 million hectares due to Russia’s military invasion.
The country, which harvested a record 86 million tons of grain in 2021, sowed 7.7 million hectares of spring grains last year.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week the country must sow as many crops as possible this spring.
Russian invasion poses ‘clear, growing threat’ to food security in Ukraine: FAOThe war in Ukraine has also affected food supply chains in many other countries as fertilizer prices continue to soar, posing some serious implications for famers as they can no longer afford soil nutrients. Features
Global food crisis grows as spiraling prices spark export bans amid Ukraine warA global food crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalated on Wednesday as Indonesia curbs on palm oil exports, adding to a growing list ... World News
Russia gradually resuming wheat exports from Black Sea portsRussia is gradually resuming wheat exports from its Black Sea ports while navigation in the Azov Sea remains restricted, analysts said on ... Economy