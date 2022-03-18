.
Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Picture taken December 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during a press conference on December 19, 2019. (Reuters)
Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin

The Kremlin on Friday called comments by US President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “personal insults” and said Biden’s remarks appeared to have been fueled by irritation, fatigue and forgetfulness.

Biden has labeled Putin a “war criminal” and a “murderous dictator” in recent days after the Russian leader last month sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what he called a special operation to degrade its military capabilities and root out people he called dangerous nationalists.

“We hear and see statements that are actually personal insults to President Putin,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Given such irritability from Mr. Biden, his fatigue and sometimes forgetfulness... fatigue that leads to aggressive statements, we will not make harsh assessments, so as not to cause more aggression.”

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance against Russian forces and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw.

