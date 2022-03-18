Kremlin says technical glitch behind interrupted Putin speech at stadium

The Kremlin said on Friday a technical glitch was behind the interrupted transmission of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech to a packed Moscow stadium to mark the eighth anniversary of Crimea’s annexation.



Russian state television suddenly cut away from Putin hailing what Russia calls its special operation in Ukraine and the bravery of its soldiers, to show patriotic songs being played at the event instead.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



It later aired the full speech, which ended a few seconds after the cutaway with Putin leaving the stage as thousands of spectators waved Russian flags at the 80,000-capacity Luzhniki stadium.



Cited by RIA news agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a server glitch had caused the interruption.



Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in an effort to degrade its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.



Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.



Read more:

Ukraine says 130 people rescued from bombed Mariupol theater, others could be trapped

Advertisement

IEA urges ‘emergency measures’ to cut oil demand amid supply fears

Russian official who spoke out against ‘war’ leaves post