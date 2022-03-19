.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

At least 112 children die in Russia’s war with Ukraine: Prosecutor general

  • Font
Refugee children read a book as they rest inside the theatre hall of Dom Ukrainski W Przemyslu (Ukrainian House), transformed into temporary accommodation for people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, March 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Refugee children read a book as they rest inside the theatre hall of Dom Ukrainski W Przemyslu (Ukrainian House), transformed into temporary accommodation for people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, March 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

At least 112 children die in Russia’s war with Ukraine: Prosecutor general

The Associated Press, Lviv

Published: Updated:

The Prosecutor General’s office in Ukraine says a total of 112 children have died in the country since the start of the Russian invasion.

The office says more than 140 children have been wounded since February 24.

According to the UN children's agency, more than 1.5 million children had fled Ukraine. Most families have fled to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.

A general view of 109 empty prams placed in the center of Lviv during the Price of War campaign organised by local activists and authorities to highlight the large number of children killed in ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, March 18, 2022. (Reuters)
A general view of 109 empty prams placed in the center of Lviv during the Price of War campaign organised by local activists and authorities to highlight the large number of children killed in ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, March 18, 2022. (Reuters)

UNCIEF says women and girls travelling on their own are especially at risk of gender-based violence.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UAE offers civilian assistance amid Russia invasion of Ukraine: Foreign minister

Russia used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine: Defense ministry

Evacuation route in Ukraine’s Luhansk region to open: Governor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More