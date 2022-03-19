.
Evacuation route in Ukraine’s Luhansk region to open: Governor

Servicemen of pro-Russian militia are seen outside the territorial defence headquarters in Stanytsia Luhanska in the Luhansk region, Ukraine February 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Servicemen of pro-Russian militia are seen outside the territorial defence headquarters in Stanytsia Luhanska in the Luhansk region, Ukraine February 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Evacuation route in Ukraine’s Luhansk region to open: Governor

Reuters, Lviv

A humanitarian corridor for evacuations in Ukraine’s Luhansk region will be opened on Saturday morning, regional governor Serhiy Gaiday said on Telegram.

“A humanitarian corridor has been agreed, we will try to evacuate people and bring food today. A ‘regime of silence’ has been agreed for March 19, starting at 9:00 a.m. (0700 GMT),” Gaiday said.

