Seven killed in mortar attack near Ukrainian capital: Police

A Russian mortar attack on Ukrainian town of Makariv in the Kyiv region killed seven people and hospitalized five on Friday, local police said in a statement on Saturday.

“As a result of enemy shelling of Makariv, seven civilians were killed,” the statement said.

Russia denies targeting civilians.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, dozens of soldiers were killed after Russian troops struck a Ukrainian military barracks in the southern city of Mykolaiv, witnesses told AFP on Saturday while a rescue operation was underway.

“No fewer than 200 soldiers were sleeping in the barracks” when Russian troops struck early Friday, a Ukrainian serviceman on the ground, 22-year-old Maxim, told AFP without providing his last name.

“At least 50 bodies have been recovered, but we do not know how many others are in the rubble,” he said.

Another soldier estimated that the bombing could have killed around 100 people. Authorities have not yet released an official death toll.

