Ukraine calls on China to ‘condemn Russian barbarism’

Firefighters extinguish a fire on a house after shelling on the 17th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Kyiv on March 12, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

Ukraine on Saturday called on China to join the West in condemning “Russian barbarism,” after the US warned Beijing of consequences if it backed Moscow’s attack on the country.

“China can be the global security system’s important element if it makes a right decision to support the civilized countries’ coalition and condemn Russian barbarism,” presidential aide Mikhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

China has stayed out of the international outcry against Russia’s actions in Ukraine, refusing to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

US President Joe Biden told Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a call Friday that any backing for Russia in its war in Ukraine would be costly.

The White House said that Biden described to Xi “the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians.”

It did not give Xi’s response.

Xi and Putin met last month at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, shortly before Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

