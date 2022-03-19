.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine to receive more US Javelin and Stinger missiles within days: Official 

  • Font
Ukrainian servisemen ride atop of an APC's with Javelin anti-tank missiles during a military parade in Kiev on August 24, 2018 to celebrate the Independence Day, 27 years since Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Union. (AFP)
Ukrainian servicemen ride atop of an APC’s with Javelin anti-tank missiles in Kyiv on August 24, 2018. (File photo: AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine to receive more US Javelin and Stinger missiles within days: Official

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Ukraine will receive a new shipment of US weapons within days, including Javelin and Stinger missiles, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in a televised interview on Saturday.

“The [weapons] will be on the territory of our country in the nearest future. We are talking about days,” Danilov said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine’s allies have delivered planeloads of weapons shipments to bolster its military against the Russian invasion.

Russia has criticized such deliveries from NATO member states.

Read more:

Russia warns of Ukrainian mines in Black Sea

Chinese official calls sanctions on Russia increasingly ‘outrageous’

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges Switzerland to crack down on Russian oligarchs

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More