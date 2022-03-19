Ukraine to receive more US Javelin and Stinger missiles within days: Official
Ukraine will receive a new shipment of US weapons within days, including Javelin and Stinger missiles, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in a televised interview on Saturday.
“The [weapons] will be on the territory of our country in the nearest future. We are talking about days,” Danilov said.
Ukraine’s allies have delivered planeloads of weapons shipments to bolster its military against the Russian invasion.
Russia has criticized such deliveries from NATO member states.
