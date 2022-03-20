.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

At least 902 civilians killed, 1,459 injured in Ukraine since conflict began: UN

  • Font
Smoke rises from burning vehicles outside a residential building that has been damaged by an airstrike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on March 20, 2022. (Reuters)
Smoke rises from burning vehicles outside a residential building that has been damaged by an airstrike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on March 20, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

At least 902 civilians killed, 1,459 injured in Ukraine since conflict began: UN

Reuters, Zurich

Published: Updated:

At least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 injured in Ukraine as of midnight local time on March 19, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Sunday.

Most of the casualties were from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, OHCHR said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The actual toll is thought to be considerably higher since OHCHR, which has a large monitoring team in the country, has not yet been able to receive or verify casualty reports from several badly hit cities including Mariupol, it said.

Read more: Ten million have fled their homes in Ukraine: UN refugees chief

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More