Ten million have fled their homes in Ukraine: UN refugees chief
Ten million people have now fled their homes in Ukraine due to Russia's “devastating” war, the United Nations refugees chief said on Sunday.
“The war in Ukraine is so devastating that 10 million have fled either displaced inside the country, or as refugees abroad,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Twitter.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Meanwhile on Sunday, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) said at least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 injured in Ukraine as of midnight local time on March 19.
Read more: Russia fires hypersonic missiles in Ukraine again, destroys fuel storage site
-
China on right side of history over Ukraine war: Foreign Minister Wang YiChina stands on the right side of history over the Ukraine crisis as time will tell, and its position is in line with the wishes of most countries, ... World News
-
Russia fires hypersonic missiles in Ukraine again, destroys fuel storage siteRussia said Sunday it has again fired its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in Ukraine, destroying a fuel storage site in the country's south.The ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy signs decree to combine national TV channels, cites martial lawUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree that combines all national TV channels into one platform, citing the importance of a ... World News
-
One of Europe’s biggest steel plants damaged in Ukraine’s Mariupol: OfficialsOne of Europe’s biggest iron and steel works, Azovstal, has been badly damaged as Russian forces lay siege to the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, ... World News
-
Some Syrian veterans ready for Ukraine fight on Russian side, commanders saySome Syrian paramilitary fighters say they are ready to deploy to Ukraine to fight in support of their ally Russia but have not yet received ... World News
-
Ukraine to receive more US Javelin and Stinger missiles within days: OfficialUkraine will receive a new shipment of US weapons within days, including Javelin and Stinger missiles, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges Switzerland to crack down on Russian oligarchsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Switzerland on Saturday to crack down on Russian oligarchs who he said were helping to wage war on his ... World News
-
Japan’s Kishida pushes India’s Modi for clear response to Ukraine crisisJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had shaken “the ... World News
-
Saudi FM meets with special envoy for Ukraine’s president in RiyadhSaudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the crisis in Ukraine with Bektum Rostam, a special envoy for Ukraine’s ... Gulf
-
Ukraine calls on China to ‘condemn Russian barbarism’Ukraine on Saturday called on China to join the West in condemning “Russian barbarism,” after the US warned Beijing of consequences if it backed ... World News
-
Talk peace now or suffer for generations, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy tells RussiaUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Saturday for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow to stop its invasion of Ukraine, saying it would ... World News
-
Lithuania, Poland support collection, transfer of military gear to Ukraine: ReportForeign military equipment is finding a way into Ukraine through an unmarked border along the Ukraine-Poland border, the Washington Post (WaPo) ... World News
-
At least 112 children die in Russia’s war with Ukraine: Prosecutor generalThe Prosecutor General’s office in Ukraine says a total of 112 children have died in the country since the start of the Russian invasion.The office ... World News
-
UAE offers civilian assistance amid Russia invasion of Ukraine: Foreign ministerThe UAE reiterated its commitment to providing assistance to civilians affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during a phone call between the ... Gulf