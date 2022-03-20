Ten million have fled their homes in Ukraine: UN refugees chief

Ten million people have now fled their homes in Ukraine due to Russia's “devastating” war, the United Nations refugees chief said on Sunday.

“The war in Ukraine is so devastating that 10 million have fled either displaced inside the country, or as refugees abroad,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Twitter.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) said at least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 injured in Ukraine as of midnight local time on March 19.

