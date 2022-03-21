At least six dead in overnight bombing in Ukraine’s Kyiv: Report
At least six people were killed in an overnight bombing on a shopping center in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, an AFP journalist said Monday.
Six bodies were laid out in front of the “Retroville” shopping mall in the northwest of Kyiv, according to the journalist. The building had been hit by a powerful blast that pulverized vehicles in its car park and left a crater several meters wide.
